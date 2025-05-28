28 National Hamburger Day Deals for Bunderful Savings

If you didn’t get your fix of burgers during Memorial Day weekend, you’re in luck because National Hamburger Day is coming in hot today.

The food holiday falls on Wednesday, May 28 and celebrates the juicy, flame-grilled meal staple that reminds us all of the long, sunny days of summer.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, many restaurants are cooking up some tantalizing deals. Below, we’re sharing some that our tempting our taste buds.

Bad Daddy’s

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bad Daddy’s customers can order the chain’s Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids for $10 on May 28. It comes with monterey jack cheese, jalapeño bacon, applewood smoked bacon, bacon mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a few offers planned for National Hamburger Day:

Classic Cheeseburger Bundle starting at $45: Comes with four cheeseburgers, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, salad and chips or fries.

Classic Cheeseburger Pizookie Meal Deal for $13: Comes with a cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, burger sauce, fries and a personal Pizookie.

Buffalo’s Cafe

Participating Buffalo’s Cafe locations are serving the chain’s Canyon Burger and Tumbleweed Potato Chips for just $11.99 on National Hamburger Day. The offer is valid for dine-in and online orders.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings customers can save half off any burger while ordering takeout or delivery on May 28 using the code GOBURGER.

Burger King

To round out its week of National Hamburger Day offers, Burger King rewards members can get a free hamburger with a $1 purchase at participating restaurants. The single-use offer can be redeemed in the chain’s app or website and isn’t valid during breakfast hours or on delivery orders. It can’t be combined with other offers and isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Throughout the month, rewards members can also get a hamburger for just 125 crowns, which is half the typical amount.

Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow customers can save 15% off their first order of $199+ use the code WELCOME15 in honor of the food holiday.

Dairy Queen

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Dairy Queen customers can order a Signature Stackburger and get a second for $0.99 between May 26 — June 1.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus rewards members can earn 25 bonus points in the chain’s app when they order any Haus Burger or a Big Belly Burger in store or in the chain’s app.

Eddie Merlot’s

Between 4 — 6:30 p.m. on May 28, Eddie Merlot’s customers can order Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger for $15.

Friendly’s

Through May 31, new Friendly’s Fan Club rewards members who download the Friendly’s app can score a free Founder’s Burger in honor of National Hamburger Day. The offer can be redeemed in-store and through the app for 30 days after signup.

Good Times

On May 28, Good Times is selling its Big Daddy Bacon Cheeseburger for $8.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Hurricane Grill & Wings customers can order Steak Burger and Fries for $9.99 at participating locations. The offer is valid for dine-in and online orders.

Kroger

Between May 27 — 28, Kroger customers can download a digital coupon for a $6.99 six-pack of Private Selection Angus Beef Chuck Patties. The coupon can be redeemed between May 28 — 31 at the Kroger Co. Family of Stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, etc.) in-store or while ordering pickup online or in the chain’s app.

Logan’s Roadhouse

On May 28, Logan’s Roadhouse customers can order the following hamburger specials that include a salad, side and soft drink or tea:

Original Roadies for $11.99

All-American Cheeseburger for $12.99

Mooyah

On May 28, Mooyah customers can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free deal on burgers in-store at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals.

Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings customers can order the chain’s My Native Burger for $8 at participating locations on May 28. The offer is valid for dine-in and online orders.

Norms

Norms rewards members can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free hamburger offer on National Hamburger Day between 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is running the following deals in time for National Hamburger Day:

Pat LaFrieda

Butcher and meat supplier Pat LaFrieda is offering 30% off famous dry aged blend burger patties through June 11.

Red Robin

Throughout the month of May, Red Robin is hosting a Burgers for a Year sweepstakes and offering 12 winners the chance to win burgers for a year and other prizes.

Rewards members will be automatically entered when they buy a burger and beverage while logged into their account. New members who join the program in May will also be entered.

Shake Shack

Through June 1, Shake Shack customers can get a free ShackBurger with any $10+ purchase using the code BURGERMONTH.

Smashburger

Participating Smashburger locations will serve single burgers for $5.28 on May 28. The offer is valid in-store, online and in the chain’s app using the code JUST528.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Between 3 — 6 p.m. on May 28, Sullivan’s Steakhouse is selling its Signature Angus Burger for $15.

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle is running a buy-one, get-one-free burger deal on May 28.

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is serving several varieties of burgers for $15 on May 28 in restaurant.

Wayback Burgers

On May 28, Wayback Burgers is selling a $5 Classic Burger and exclusive deals for rewards members throughout the end of the month.

Wendy’s

Between May 28 — June 1, Wendy’s registered app users can order a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent with any purchase.

White Castle

White Castle customers can purchase a $25 gift card for just $19.21 in-store through May 30.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: