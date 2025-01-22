Oreo and Post Malone team up for ‘first-of-its-kind' cookie flavor

“Congratulations” to Post Malone on his Oreo collab. Someone “Pour (Him) A Drink” of milk.

On Jan. 22, the sandwich cookie brand announced the launch of Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookies, which turn the original Oreo cookie on its head in an innovative way.

Post Malone’s cookies feature a “first-of-its-kind swirled creme” — which combines salted caramel- and shortbread-flavored cremes — sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie and signature golden cookie, according to a press release.

“Can’t believe they let me make my own Oreo cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, ‘cause I think it’s the best OREO ever!” Post Malone said in a statement. “It’s the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me.”

Each cookie also features one of nine “unique embossments” inspired by Post Malone’s life and music, including a guitar, a butterfly and a pickup truck.

The back of each cookie package boasts a handwritten signed note from the singer himself.

Post Malone poses with his new limited-edition namesake Oreo cookies, which feature a "first-of-its-kind swirled creme." (Oreo / Mondelēz International)

The cookies are scheduled to arrive in stores on Feb. 3.

“Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,” Tanya Berman, a senior vice president at Mondelēz, Oreo's parent company, said in a statement.

“With an iconic brand like Oreo, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand’s newest hit as we are," Berman added.

The cookies also feature nine different embossments inspired by Post Malone's life and music. (Oreo / Mondelēz International)

Post Malone celebrated his namesake Oreo by posing with a package of the cookies in an image on his Instagram. "Did we create the best @Oreo ever?" he asked fans in his caption.

“Tastes like bourbon and cigarettes,” commented one fan with a sense of humor.

Oreo’s collaboration with Post Malone is just the latest headline-making partnership from the brand.

In August 2024, Oreo announced that it was teaming up with Coca- Cola to create two exclusive, limited-edition products: Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition soda.

Earlier this month, Oreo unveiled plans to launch several new treats in January alone.

The new snacks included a limited edition Oreo Game Day cookie, which adds five football-themed embossments to its classic Oreo cookie, and six new permanent editions to the family: Oreo Loaded cookies, Golden Oreo Cakesters, Oreo Irish Creme Thins and Oreo Minis Peanut Butter cookies as well as the frozen treats Oreo Bites and Oreo Mini Bars.

