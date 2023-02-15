Peep this! Pepsi is partnering with Peeps to bring back their much-talked-about marshmallow-flavored cola.

Out of all the crazy food brand collabs, this one actually works.

Think Pepsi Vanilla or Pepsi Cherry Vanilla. A "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow cola flavor sounds surprisingly delicious.

When the limited-edition flavor debuted in 2021, the only way to try it was to win it in a contest, as only 3,000 cans were made.

This year, you can find the bright yellow packaging at retailers nationwide in 7.5 oz Pepsi mini-can multipacks and 20 oz. bottles.

"The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country," said Katelyn Meola, Director – brand Pepsi. "Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around."

To celebrate the launch and kick off the Spring season, a virtual augmented reality egg hunt is taking place over on Snapchat where fans can unlock prizes, including a spring trip for two and exclusive Pepsi x Peeps merchandise.

To participate in the egg hunt, you'll have to purchase a can or bottle of the Pepsi x Peeps product and scan the AR lens to unlock a code and find out if you've instantly won a prize.

Peeps aren't just for Easter anymore. In recent years, the brand has released flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Pancakes & Syrup, Caramel Apple, Sour Watermelon, Bubblegum and lots of other wild combinations.

"The Peeps brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their Peepsonality," said Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.