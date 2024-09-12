Shake Shack is giving away free chicken sandwiches every Sunday through mid-December

The return of football season also means the comeback of tailgating, and one fast-casual chain has your appetite covered.

On Sept. 8, Shake Shack brought back free Chicken Shacks on Sundays for the next 14 weeks. Customers can secure a free Chicken Shack with a $10 minimum purchase until Sunday, Dec. 15. The offer has a limit of one free Chicken Shack per order, but you can keep coming back for the deal on subsequent Sundays.

As a reminder, the Chicken Shack features white-meat chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and buttermilk-herb mayo on a toasted potato bun.

“Just like professional football players, we too work on Sundays and couldn’t be happier to serve up antibiotic-free Chicken Shacks on Sunday Game Days,” the company wrote in its announcement. “There is no better combination than watching your favorite team on Sundays with a sandwich that’s made-to-order and only uses the highest quality ingredients.”

Football fans — and those who couldn't care less about the game but love free food — can score the deal by using the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY on the Shack app.

And now, for the fine print: The deal excludes all paid add-ons like avocado and bacon. The offer isn’t valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps, and it can’t be combined with any other offers or promotions.

Shake Shack’s Black Truffle Menu is back

Shake Shack Shake Shack's Black Truffle Burger.

Shake Shack also just brought back its Black Truffle Menu, which was first introduced in 2021. It became available on the Shack app on Sept. 10, and will be offered nationwide at all Shake Shack locations starting Sept. 13.

The menu includes Black Truffle Parmesan Fries, the Black Truffle Burger, the Black Truffle ‘Shroom Burger and the Black Truffle Shack Stack, which features a Gruyere cheeseburger, black truffle sauce and a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, all on a toasted potato bun.

