Food & Drink

Starbucks offers free coffee for Monday after Super Bowl: Here's how to get it

Here are all the details ahead of "Starbucks Monday."

By Logan Reardon

Starbucks coffee cup
Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Super Bowl Monday just got better.

While the day after the big game isn't a holiday, many Americans struggle getting into work after a night of football, food and friends. Well, Starbucks is here to help.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The coffee chain announced that it will offer a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee any time on what the company is calling "Starbucks Monday," Feb. 10.

Super Bowl Jan 23

See all the Super Bowl 2025 commercials and teasers released so far

Super Bowl Feb 3

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be cheaper party snack this year

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

All you have to do is be a Starbucks Rewards member (which is free to join). Then, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the app's order ahead feature. You can also tell the barista in the store or drive-thru that you're redeeming the reward.

"No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday," Starbucks said in the press release.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us