Subscribe to the ‘Everything Else’ Podcast!

Celebrities get asked the same questions over and over. "Everything Else" is a new series from NBC10 Boston that features guests from in and around the entertainment industry discussing anything and everything — except for what you probably expect them to.

Host Ray Fuschetti starts each episode by listing three banned topics based on what that person is known for and what they’re asked about too much. After that, it’s open season, with no clickbait, no gotcha moments, nothing cheap.



Available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.