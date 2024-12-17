Taco Bell officially debuts chicken nuggets nationwide

The fast-food world’s already-crowded chicken nugget scene just got another entrant.

After testing Crispy Chicken Nuggets in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2023, then Houston, Texas earlier this year, Taco Bell is officially adding them to its nationwide menu. On Dec. 19, the chain will welcome the new breaded-and-fried item — along with a trio of new dipping sauces — for a limited time, while supplies last.

For the new item, all-white meat chicken bites are marinated in “jalapeño buttermilk flavor” and coated with a blend of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips.

“In a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets — unexpected and undeniably bold,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s CMO, said in a press release.

Taco Bell's new dipping sauces

After testing over 100 sauces, Taco Bell narrowed it down to three for nugget-dunking:

Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce: Taco Bell’s first-ever ranch partnership is a blend of Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch.

Taco Bell’s first-ever ranch partnership is a blend of Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch. Bell Sauce: The chain describes its all-new Bell Sauce as a “familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend” with tomatoes, red chiles and garlic.

The chain describes its all-new Bell Sauce as a “familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend” with tomatoes, red chiles and garlic. Jalapeño Honey Mustard: This one blends honey mustard with jalapeño for a little kick.

What comes with Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Customers can get their hands on the Crispy Chicken Nuggets in a few ways: First, an a la carte 5-piece nugget plus one dipping sauce costs $3.99, and a 10-piece nugget with two dipping sauces is $6.99.

There’s also a Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo, which comes with regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce and a large fountain drink. Customers can choose the 5-piece nugget combo plus one dipping sauce for $5.99, or the 10-piece nugget combo plus two dipping sauces for $8.99.

Lastly, folks with an appetite can opt for the Crispy Chicken Nugget Deluxe Meal. A 5-piece nuggets plus 1 dipping sauce, Crunchy Taco, Beef Chalupa, regular Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink costs $10.49.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets deals

The Tex-Mex-inspired chain is offering the following deals with the launch of the nuggety new item:

Dec. 19 — 31: Get a free fountain drink or freeze of any size when you buy a 5-piece nugget a la carte on delivery orders on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub, as well as Taco Bell’s website or app.

Taco Bell rewards members can score a $1 5-piece nugget offer that will drop at 2 p.m. PT for the first 20,000 users who redeem it in the app. Jan. 10: Get a 5-piece a la carte nugget order for $1 on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

And thanks to Taco Bell’s partnership with TerraCycle, customers can also mail in their used dipping cups in December for 80 bonus Taco Bell rewards points.

