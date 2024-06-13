Cupertino

384-square-foot home in Silicon Valley sells for over its $1.7 million asking prices

The house sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tiny house in Cupertino, California, that would fit into most apartments sold for $2 million.

The open studio home measures 384 square feet and features a kitchen so small that it doesn't fit a full size refrigerator or stove. However, it sit on a 7,841-square-foot lot, giving it ample space for expansion.

The home had an asking price of $1.7 million. Faviola Perez, the broker for the home, said the owner received multiple offers.

