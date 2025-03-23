Trader Joe's to restock mini canvas totes soon — with new colors

Trader Joe's is bringing back a fan-favorite item that consistently sells out.

The grocer is bringing back its mini canvas tote this April in stores across the country, Trader Joe's confirmed in a statement to TODAY.com.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The bags will stay priced at $2.99 and will come in new colors: pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and green.

Trader Joe's viral mini canvas tote bag. (Trader Joe's)

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"The exact date they will be available in each neighborhood Trader Joe’s will vary," a Trader Joe's spokesperson said.

The mini canvas tote first took over the internet in early 2024. Originally sold in navy, green, red and yellow, the bags are sized for "smaller shopping trips," as the grocer describes on its website. For example, the bags can fit a dozen apples or a small paperback, cheese and a baguette.

The bags quickly went viral, and shoppers lined up for restocks, only to swarm the store in the fervor to acquire the limited edition item.

Trader Joe's restocked the bags in September 2024.

“The totes are a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time,” a spokesperson for the grocer said in a statement at the time.

After the initial hype around the product, the mini canvas totes could be found for re-sale online at price points over $200. (On March 22, a set of four mini-totes were listed on eBay for around $60.) A spokesperson said at the time that Trader Joe's does "not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: