Defunding Police: Protesters Push to Reform Law Enforcement, Justice System

Across the country, demands are growing louder for reforms to policing and the justice system.

"We want war and and racism to end here at home and abroad," said Joe Tache, head of the ANSWER Coalition.

Tache's group organized Sunday's peaceful protest in Boston.

They are calling, among other things, for cities to defund police departments and refocus efforts on community safety.

"To defund the police and fully fund social services," Tache listed as a goal.

Sunday's protest in Boston came the same day as a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged to dismantle that city's police department following the death of George Floyd.

Brock Satter of Mass Action Against Police Brutality was also at Sunday's demonstrations in Boston. He grew up in Minneapolis and said he understands why the city council is taking such drastic steps given the city's history.

"This city actually had four high-profile police brutality cases in the last four years, which I don't think any other city has went through," he said.

Now, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's office says he is strongly considering redistributing funds from the Boston Police Department to community-led initiatives.

Satter insists that protesters' recent actions go beyond defunding police departments.

"We believe prosecution of the police is the central issue of this whole protest movement, starting with George Floyd and the prosecution of those four police who were involved," Satter said.