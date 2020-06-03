Brockton

Peaceful Protest for George Floyd Follows Chaotic Night in Brockton

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a chaotic night of police and crowds clashing violently in Brockton, Massachusetts, came a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd.

While on Tuesday, fireworks exploded near officers, who deployed pepper spray and threw tear gas canisters at a large group of people, community members and police could be seen hugging in the streets Wednesday.

Protesters spoke with officers and exchanged ideas.

John Williams said that after Tuesday night's conflict, people in the community wanted to show what Brockton is really about.

"In Brockton, you grow up right next to a Cape Verdean, a Haitian, Vietnamese, Lithuanian. We have so much diversity here, and that's our secret. That's our strength," Williams said.

