Demonstrations denouncing racism following the death of George Floyd are planned across Massachusetts, Thursday, as activists push for change amid anger over police brutality against black people.

A silent vigil for black lives will be held at Adams Park in Roslindale at 5:30 p.m. At the same time, a vigil in support of Black Lives Matter will be held in Jamaica Plain at the intersection of Centre and South streets. Participants are expected to stand silently there for some 30 minutes.

Organizers encouraged participants to wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other demonstrations and protests calling for justice following Floyd's death were planned across the state Thursday, including in Fall River, Newton, Taunton, Woburn and Marlboro.

The events come amid nationwide protests calling for systemic change following the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Hundreds of protesters circled the Boston Common and parts of downtown Wednesday in the city's latest event to denounce police brutality and call for the end of structural racism.

Hundreds of people gathered on Boston Common, with many participating in a die-in for George Floyd.

At one point protesters staged a die-in, in which everyone laid on the ground silent for nearly 9 minutes, representing the amount of time Floyd is seen in a widely-shared video pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer before he died.

"As a mother, it hurts like hell. As a woman, it hurts. As a lover, it hurts. As a person, it hurts. Who's got the right to take someone's life?" protester Olivia Martin said at the rally.