Protesters to Rally at City Hall, Call on Walsh to Reallocate Police Funds

Youth activists are set to hold a rally at Boston City Hall Tuesday to call for Mayor Marty Walsh to redirect funding for police to social programs, amid ongoing protests around the nation calling for racial justice.

Activists from the Youth Justice and Power Union, Roxbury Environmental Empowerment Project and The City School will participate in the rally, which starts at 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Organizers want Walsh to reduce the overall police budget by 10 percent and invest the money in Black and brown communities and increase job opportunities for young people.

Protesters at a 'Boston Justice For All' rally on June 16 demanded justice for victims of police brutality outside of Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins office.

Earlier this month, Walsh submitted a revised budget for the 2021 fiscal year in which he called for diverting some police overtime funds to support police reforms and bolster social services.

The new budget involves reallocating 20%, or $12 million, of the Boston Police Department's overtime budget to invest in equity and inclusion after Walsh on Friday declared racism a public health crisis.

Racial justice activists, however, have called on Walsh to divest more funds from the police budget.

The killing of George Floyd has sparked demonstrations nationwide as the country reckons with its racial and police history. There have been dozens of events in Massachusetts, nearly all of them peaceful.