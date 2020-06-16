protest

Protesters to Rally in Front of DA Rollins’ Office, Call for Justice For Black People Killed in Police Custody

A protest is scheduled Tuesday afternoon in front of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protesters plan to rally in front of District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office to demand the re-opening of cases involving the deaths of Black people in police custody.

Ahead of the 5 p.m. Boston2Minneapolis rally, the group Mass. Action Against Police Brutality is holding a press conference to demand the reopening of the cases of Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Burrell Ramsey-White, Usaamah Rahim and Terrence Coleman.

"Most have never even seen a day in court to address the criminal acts done to their loved ones," Mass. Action organizer Brock Satter said in a statement.

The protest comes amid hundreds of large demonstrations and marches over the last few weeks across the state and the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death calling for racial equity and an end to police brutality.

This article tagged under:

protestBOSTONRachael Rollins
