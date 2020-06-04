Somerville Declares Systemic Racism a Public Safety, Health Emergency

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone is declaring systemic racism a public safety and health emergency, calling for changes in the city's police department.

“No one should fear for their lives because of the color of their skin. No one should have to grieve the loss of a loved one, friend, or stranger who died because they were black. No one should have to fear those who are sworn to protect and serve,” Curtatone said in a statement.

"These initiatives are neither the beginning nor the end of this vital effort. They are an intensification, one that every city, town, and state -- as well as our nation -- must commit to.”

Curtatone is proposing reforms as demonstrations take place across the state and the country calling for an end to structural racism amid outrage over the killing of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Hundreds of people gathered on Boston Common, with many participating in a die-in for George Floyd.

Curtatone is proposing reforms including the establishment of a Civilian Oversight Committee, requiring officer body cameras and eliminating conflicts of interest by preventing officers from investigating colleagues accused of misconduct.

Curtatone is also calling on the state to appoint an independent special prosecutor to investigate and prosecute potentially criminal cases of misconduct by officers. Currently, Massachusetts district attorneys serve this function, which Curtatone argues creates a conflict of interest given their close working relationship with local police in criminal investigations and testimonies.

Somerville Police Chief David Fallon expressed his support for reform, stating the steps will help continue on a path to ensure fair and safe protection and to earn and maintain community trust.

“We have been systematically transforming our approach to policing from an outdated model focused on arrests to one that acknowledges and responds to the needs of the community and is focused on compassion, de-escalation, and crisis intervention," Fallon said. "I’m proud that our officers are committed to continually evolving how we protect the health and welfare of our community. But we have more work to do."

Local leaders of color stood outside the Massachusetts State House to call for change.

The new initiatives draw from policy platforms developed by Campaign Zero and the 10-point plan released by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and other elected officials of color in Massachusetts, according to Curtatone's office.

The following are Curtatone's proposals: