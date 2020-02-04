Hull Superintendent Relieved of Duties Pending School Committee Meeting

The superintendent of schools in Hull, Massachusetts, has taken a leave of absence and has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of a school committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Michael Devine, who had served in his current role since 2017 following eight years as principal at Hull High School, is the subject of allegations of personal misconduct brought forth by the Hull School Committee.

Judith Kuehn has taken over as acting superintendent in place of Devine. Kuehn has worked within the Hull school system for 12 years.

The school committee will meet on Wednesday for an executive session, during which time Devine's status will be addressed.

An independent outside investigator has been retained by the committee to conduct an administrative review, which will look into any possible policy violations.

A letter was sent to teachers notifying them of Devine's pending termination, without delving into the nature of his alleged violations.

The district said it is in contact with its outside labor relations legal counsel.