First Alert Weather

Mix of Sleet, Freezing Rain Making for Dangerous Roadways

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A wintry mix is wreaking havoc on the morning commute across New England.

Numerous weather-related crashes have already occurred, slowing drive times on Interstates 93, 95 and 495, as well as the Mass. Pike.

Crashes on 93 northbound in Salem and Methuen and 93 southbound and in Andover are slowing commutes north of Boston, while several crashes near the Lowell Connector have slowed traffic into New Hampshire.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Primary 29 mins ago

Candidates State Cases Across NH Ahead of Final Debate Friday

First Alert Weather 12 mins ago

Wintry Mix Leads to Messy Commute, School Closures

Problems persist in Worcester, where schools are closed on Thursday, around Interstates 190 and 290.

Snow accumulations won't be that high for much of southern New England, but sleet and freezing rain are still blanketing the roadways, causing slick spots in areas which haven't yet been treated.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Weather
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us