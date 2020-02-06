Mix of Sleet, Freezing Rain Making for Dangerous Roadways

A wintry mix is wreaking havoc on the morning commute across New England.

Numerous weather-related crashes have already occurred, slowing drive times on Interstates 93, 95 and 495, as well as the Mass. Pike.

Crashes on 93 northbound in Salem and Methuen and 93 southbound and in Andover are slowing commutes north of Boston, while several crashes near the Lowell Connector have slowed traffic into New Hampshire.

Problems persist in Worcester, where schools are closed on Thursday, around Interstates 190 and 290.

Snow accumulations won't be that high for much of southern New England, but sleet and freezing rain are still blanketing the roadways, causing slick spots in areas which haven't yet been treated.