2nd round of hearings for alleged buyers in Cambridge brothel bust starts Friday

The second round of a series of hearings for the alleged buyers of a high-end brothel operated out of Cambridge, Watertown and Washington, D.C., will be held Friday.

The case first came into the public eye in November 2023, when investigators released some details of the case, including the names of the three people accused of running the ring. But the alleged buyers, who were described by federal investigators as elected officials, doctors, military officers, government contractors and other positions of influence and power were not originally identified.

In a battle that reached the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, attorneys for the alleged buyers fought to keep their clients' names out of the public eye.

The reasoning was that those clients were first required to attend show cause hearings, which are typically held behind closed doors and only become public if a clerk magistrate determines there is enough probable cause to move forward with criminal charges.

In this case, several media outlets, including NBC10 Boston, argued that the cases should be held in the open because of high public interest and to promote transparency in the process. The Cambridge clerk magistrate agreed in December 2023. However, she denied a request to make the court documents available prior to the proceedings.

But many of the alleged buyers took issue, eventually bringing the case up to the SJC, which ruled that the clerk's original decision should stand. In the opinion the court wrote that she "raised legitimate public concerns about potential favoritism and bias if such hearings were held behind closed doors, and that these concerns outweighed the interests in continued anonymity for the Does."

They further agreed that the clerk magistrate was within her discretion when denying access to the pending complaint applications, writing:

The first round of show cause hearings were held last week. Names were read in court, but out of the 12 men who had hearings scheduled, only two actually appeared.

More hearings are scheduled for 28. Those who didn't appear in court last week are not in trouble, but they will be if they don't show up for arraignments.

The three people charged with running the network - the alleged ringleader, Han Lee, and the man accused of booking appointments, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee, the man who provided the apartments they used in the ring, have pleaded guilty.

Officials say the brothel functioned as a kind of club, offering clients menus of women and services for meet-ups at rented luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as eastern Virginia