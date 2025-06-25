‘Appalled': Medford mayor reacts to NBC10 Boston report on police officer using disability placard

Medford's mayor is reacting to an NBC10 Boston investigation that raised questions about a police sergeant using a family member's disability parking placard while on duty at the police department headquarters.

NBC10 Boston published the report on Monday, revealing undercover video of Sgt. Barbara DeCristofaro parking in an accessible space with a placard hanging in the rear-view mirror.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the placard is registered to DeCristofaro's elderly mother.

In the wake of our story, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn sent us the following statement:

"I'm appalled by the actions shown in the video NBC10 reported. It not only creates more challenges for those in need of handicap access, but it undermines all of the hard work our Police Chief and the police department have done to strengthen trust in our community over the last several years. If this was known by others within the department, then it is very troubling that it was not brought to the attention of leadership sooner."

Lungo-Koehn's statement also said she is confident the police investigation will move forward swiftly and appropriate discipline will be delivered.

A Medford police spokesperson said the internal review is still pending and did not have an estimated timeframe for completion.

Sgt. Barbara Decristofaro is on administrative leave after the NBC10 Boston Investigators received a tip that she was using a family member's disability placard to park in an accessible space at the police station.

DeCristofaro previously declined to comment when we visited her home, citing the ongoing internal affairs case.

"This is a classic example of abuse and entitlement," said Todd McGhee, a security analyst who retired from the Massachusetts State Police. "If we're not going to police our own, we're going to continue to have more stories like this and, to be quite honest, embarrass the agency that's involved."

DeCristofaro has more than three decades of experience with the Medford Police Department. She was sworn in as a police officer in that community in 1988.

In 2022, the mayor posted on social media about promoting DeCristofaro, marking the first tie in the department's history that a woman was given a senior leadership position.

Records show DeCristofaro was one of more than two dozen Medford police officers implicated in a scandal tied to paid details in 2018.

The police officer violated internal rules and regulations and had to reimburse $460 to the department, according to records kept by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.