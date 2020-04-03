Carpenters Union to Members: Stop Working Because of ‘Abnormally Dangerous’ Conditions

The leader of a major construction industry union is directing members to stop working amid the coronavirus outbreak until "it is safe to do so," according to a letter obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Thomas Flynn, executive director of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, said members should not report to work starting on Monday, April 6.

"It has become apparent that working on construction sites in Massachusetts is abnormally dangerous, and that continuing to work on construction sites poses an immediate threat to the health and safety of my members and the public," Flynn wrote.

Bert Durand, a spokesman for the union, told NBC10 Boston there about 13,000 members who live or work in Massachusetts. He said the initial response to the decision has been positive.

"We need to be serious about this," Durand said.

The development comes a day after the NBC10 Boston Investigators reported on the controversy surrounding construction projects in Massachusetts.

Leaders in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville have placed moratoriums on projects in those communities.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said some construction projects remain essential and can continue if certain safety guidelines are followed.

However, a steady stream of construction workers have contacted the NBC10 Boston Investigators and said social distancing on job sites is unrealistic.

This week, the Building Trades Council voted unanimously to call on Baker to suspend all non-emergency construction work across the state.

This story will be updated as additional details are gathered.