Is this the best week for online shopping deals? Here's what to know

If you're looking to stock up on essentials for your home, this week might be the perfect time to shop.

Major retailers are offering discounts on everyday items before the holiday rush really kicks in. Whether you need to replace a few household items or you're just looking for a good deal, this week could be a great opportunity to save.

"The fourth quarter, for most retailers, is the bulk of their sales for the year. And if you can stretch that out, then that helps with better planning," said Lauren Beitelspacher, the Ken and Nancy Major Romanzi Senior Term Chair in Marketing at Babson College.

Retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy are dropping prices on things like kitchen appliances and home goods — before the holiday madness begins.

"A lot of the marketing around it has been around essentials and basics, really trying to make people feel more comfortable around inflation and getting items for their home," said Beitelspacher. "So not really as much gifting as it is more taking care of the necessities that you need for yourself."

Making a plan for holiday shopping early can help keep you out of debt this year.

Many of the items on sale are things that you can use right away. And with inflation still affecting prices across the board, Beitelspacher says any chance to save on must-have items is worth looking into.

"Since COVID, we've been kind of conditioned to expect these supply chain disruptions and to fear that a product that we want might not be in stock," explained Beitelspacher. "If there is an item that you really want and it goes on sale over the next couple of weeks, you might want to consider getting it."

If you're holding out for the biggest savings, Beitelspacher recommends waiting until the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping rush: "Chances are there will be a better deal the closer that you get to Christmas because the retailer doesn't want to hold that inventory, especially if it's a 'gift type' item. They don't want to hold that inventory past Christmas, so they will discount it."

Remember, not everything on sale is necessarily the best deal. Prices fluctuate, so it's a good idea to compare across different retailers and check if you can stack any coupons.