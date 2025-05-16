With headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes, finding a job can feel impossible. On top of that, more and more companies are relying on artificial intelligence to find the best candidates.

Mo Kothawala is a 20-year-old soon-to-be college grad looking to enter the workforce. Also, looking for his next chapter is 50-year-old Brett Sandman. He’s a seasoned logistics operations expert and retired from the Navy.

“One of the most common things that I see in my ongoing search for my next career move is that overqualified word,” Sandman said.

Both Sandman and Kothawala are in very different stages of life, but they’re experiencing the same thing – having to apply to a lot of jobs.

“Over 50 to 100 positions,” said Kothawala.

“I spend a lot of time on LinkedIn every week,” said Sandman. “I've been looking for over a year, which was honestly unexpected.”

AI has become a big challenge for job seekers.

“I’m in this war that AI is having with AI,” Daniel Bullen is a senior writer at Beacon Resume. For over six years now, Bullen has been helping people navigate the art of resume writing..

“Sometimes I'm the first person people have talked to in 25 years about a resume because they just never needed one,” said Bullen. “I'm in the business of getting people to pick up the phone, ultimately, getting the person on the end to say ‘oh I've got to call this one.’”

He jokes that writing resumes isn’t supposed to be easy, rather a unique way to speak about yourself.

“There's all this personal stuff that goes with writing the resume, that's behind writing the resumé, behind the job search, but that's part of the product. The product has to accommodate that kind of anxiety,” Bullen explained. “I'm not interested in what's the job title you're looking at. I'm much more interested in what's the skill set you want to take forward. What do you want to be doing all day?

Only one out of four resumes gets past AI into the hands of a hiring manager. Bullen explained that understanding how the applicant tracking software (ATS) works is the first step towards being noticed by a company.

“The second step is making sure that the value is on the page, so that you're introducing yourself, you introduce what you do, and you're making it clear the value you bring when you get to the human reader,” Bullen said. “From the reader's perspective,what does the reader need to see? How can I get them up to speed as quickly as possible so that they know what they're looking at? How can I introduce somebody's expertise?”

Keep the resume simple. “Times New Roman, Calibri, Arial,” recommended Bullen. “It should have all the information that's necessary and none that's not. A resume should be as long as it needs to be. Get somebody up to speed on your highlights. And then take them through day by day.”

He also recommends not including images, colors, or unique fonts on the resume.

“This kind of template can be really hard for the applicant tracking software.”

Each resume sent should be tailored to the specific job description provided by the company or job site.

Bullen’s final tips are to make a strong first impression. The job hunting process goes beyond just writing words in a piece of paper.

“Do what you can to understand the market. Do the market research. Get informational interviews. Talk to your network. Talk to people,” Bullen said. “Understand the lay of the land that way and network your way as much as possible.”