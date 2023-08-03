AI-powered scam detection is here

Scammers are constantly coming at us these days, and it can be a daunting task to police every email and text message that you receive.

But you don’t have to go it alone.

Norton is a leading maker of consumer antivirus software. But when company employees realized they could use some help dealing with the influx of suspicious messages they were receiving, they created a tool.

Norton Genie is an AI-powered scam detection tool that can help you identify threats, right from your phone or computer in just a few easy steps.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When you open the app on your phone, you can simply share, copy and paste or upload a screenshot of the text message, email or social media post you want to check. It will analyze it and within seconds, then Genie will tell you if that text, email or post is potentially a scam – and why.

We spoke to Andrew Gardner, the VP of Research & Innovation at Gen Digital – Norton’s parent company.

“If it says it's a scam or not a scam, you can drill in a little bit. 'Well, why and what makes you think this, etc.’ And it can get better over time. But that's also useful too, because you might use that information in ways that we can anticipate.”

Genie will tell you what type of scam was detected and explains what the cybercriminal was trying to accomplish.

But if it doesn’t have enough information to make a determination, it will give you some advice on the next steps to take to evaluate whether the message or post is – or isn’t a scam.

Genie will also allow you to check shady websites. It inspects sites such as online stores to determine if they appear risky before you provide personal or financial information.

And the company says because the app is powered by AI, the more you use it the smarter it gets at detecting new scams.

You can download Genie on iOS or try it on your desktop or web browser.