Personal finance

What's a ‘cash cushion' and how can it get you out of living paycheck to paycheck?

A cash cushion is a smaller amount of savings kept in a bank account that can be used to protect against unexpected expenses, including overdraft fees, unexpected charges or timing issues with recurring payments.

By Ale Zimmermann and Bianca Beltrán

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ever feel like the paycheck disappears the moment it hits your checking account? In a recent Marketwatch survey, 57% of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

One unexpected expense can quickly put a dent in any bank account. But a simple, money-saving strategy can help build financial security. It’s called a cash cushion. 

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Stephen Kates is a financial analyst at Bankrate. “This just gives you a way to try to stay ahead of what you know is going to be bills down the line without having to worry about every paycheck having to be covered.” 

Unlike an emergency fund, a cash cushion helps cover everyday surprises. It means keeping a smaller amount of money – around $100 to $200 – that stays untouched in a checking account at all times. Think of it as always driving with a full tank of gas.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“You got a little bit of a safety net,” Kates said. “You've got money that you can access when you need it, if you need.”

This built-in buffer can be used to protect against overdraft fees, unexpected charges or timing issues with recurring payments. And not only that, but it can help improve financial peace of mind. 

“You're worrying about when your paycheck hits, when the bills are due, and are those gonna cover? Are you gonna be in a position where you're short or you're late? That does add up,” explained Kates. “And the mental load of that can wear on you, it can wear your relationships, and it just puts you in a place where you're always feeling like you're on a treadmill.”

Bankrate recommends redirecting extra income and refunds to build the cash cushion. Consider temporarily cutting back on non-essential expenses for a few months to create a financial buffer.  

“Saving is a skill and it takes practice and so starting small and giving yourself the ability to try to build over time and not worry about ‘I don't have three months or six months of expenses in my emergency fund,’” said Kates. “Start by thinking about ‘OK, let me give myself an extra week, an extra month, an extra two months’ and just build slowly over time and you're gonna start to see that as the days go by, you're achieving that goal as you go. And that's all that you really need to think about.”

More consumer news

Internet May 22

How we got a surprise internet bill refunded: ‘I spent 32 hours on the phone'

Cybersecurity May 20

Tips for removing your personal information from data brokers

This article tagged under:

Personal finance
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us