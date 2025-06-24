How to find perks and deals through your annual memberships

Do you make the most out of your annual memberships? Free perks could be hiding in plain sight. From travel insurance to extended refunds, there are a lot of benefits tied to things you already pay for!

“We dug into perks available through membership warehouse clubs, through credit cards, through health insurance plans, and more, and found a lot of them offer member benefits that we didn't know about,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Consumers’ Checkbook.

Brasler says credit cards offer some of the best benefits for everyday purchases. Some common perks include purchase protection, discounted rates to concerts or events, and sometimes guaranteed returns.



“You buy something, you don't like it, the retailer won't take it back – there are a few credit cards out there, Amex is one, where they guarantee they'll pay you back that refund, if you can't return it,” explained Brasler. “A lot of higher end cards, [if] something comes with a manufacturer's warranty, when that warranty is over with, they'll extend it in effect for a year or two past the purchase date.”

Many travel credit cards offer travel insurance, priority boarding, free checked bags or complimentary upgrades – but only when booked directly with the affiliated airline.

These types of credit cards can also offer additional rental car protection.

“What your credit card company is going to do is pay you back for any deductible you have for the cause of that accident. I think it's still worth knowing that you have that extra level of protection,” said Brasler.

Health insurance plans may be confusing, but they can unlock great perks like free therapy sessions.

“If you smoke, your health insurance plan would love for you to kick the habit. They usually offer free smoking cessation programs,” Brasler said. “Many health insurance companies offer heavily discounted or free access to fitness centers. Some will actually reimburse your costs if you go often enough."

If you’re a member of a warehouse club like Costco or BJ’s, you might have access to cheap travel deals and more.

“We often find sometimes the best deals on rental cars, for example, are through Costco. They also have vacation packages they sell. It's a pretty limited selection, but for what they do sell, pretty good prices,” Brasler said. “If you buy a product and it comes with a manufacturer's warranty, for most items, Costco will extend that warranty for a year or two beyond the original warranty.”

And your AAA membership can do a lot more than helping you when your car breaks down.

“They have their own travel agencies within each location. We find that they offer pretty good deals on travel packages,” said Brasler. “If you have a bike that breaks down and you're a member, they will actually come and rescue you. If they can't fix the bike right there, they'll throw it at the back of their truck and take you home with it.”