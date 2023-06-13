Fraud is at a ‘crisis level,' survey respondents say

The AARP gave consumers a quiz on scam and fraud awareness, and they did not ace it.

They gave consumers a “D” grade when it comes to their level of knowledge about how various types of scams work.

The AARP surveyed 1,000 adults in the U.S. and found that most of them think scams and frauds have reached a crisis level.

They scored the highest on their knowledge of the use of social media and gift cards in scams.

The survey found 79% of adults are aware of the risks of purchasing products and services in response to social media ads and 75% know that being asked to send money via a gift card is a red flag.

But the report found that 63% of consumers are not aware that peer-to-peer payment apps don’t have the same consumer protections as credit cards.

And 43% are not aware they should only send those payments to people they know and trust.

Nearly half believe older adults are victimized by scams more often than younger adults

“Everybody is a potential victim, sadly enough. And more younger people experience fraud compared to older adults,” explained Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention programs at the AARP. "It's just that when that older adult is the victim, they lose profound amounts of money too often. But we don't report it. They don't report it because of that stigma and because we don't report it, we don't have a real good sense of what's happening out there. And we're not prioritizing it as a crime that we need to pursue.”

The AARP found that only 15% of all fraud victims in the U.S. report the crime to law enforcement.

They believe that gap may be tied to attitudes about fraud. People who have been victimized may be embarrassed, guilty, or believe there is nothing police can do.

The AARP encourages consumers to get online and read up on how different scams work and play out.

Read through the details and talk about it with your family, your parents, and your kids. The more specifics you know about the scam, the far less likely you are to fall for it.