Shopping hacks to save money at the grocery store

Your next trip to the grocery store could get more expensive, between inflation to supply-chain disruptions and potential new tariffs on imported goods.

And data shows that grocery prices won't be leveling out too much in 2025. According to the USDA, prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.2% this year.

"We're just seeing so much change in terms of prices — there's a lot of volatility," said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at Nerdwallet.

Shoppers need to start planning ahead and taking advantage of what each grocery store has to offer, she said, and that includes signing up for loyalty programs.

"The key for consumers is, really, flexibility," Palmer said.

Last year, several retailers and grocery store chains announced they were lowering prices on dozens of everyday products to draw in more customers. However, not every deal is good one.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that the prices are lower across the board. So, as a shopper, you want to be really careful to compare prices on exactly what you're buying," explained Palmer. "You might get the best deal by buying some items at one store and then going to a different store to get other items. It might be outside of your normal routine, but sometimes shopping around like that can be helpful."

While shopping around, take note of how much a product costs. The prices can vary by location.

"It's not surprising at all to see a higher price for the same item less than a mile away at a different grocery store," Palmer said. "Any way you can digitally compare prices without having to actually go physically into the different stores can be a really helpful strategy."

Timing means everything. Grocery stores typically mark down prices of items nearing their expiration date.

"Just being assertive when you're out at the grocery store and if you do see an item that's on the shelf that's approaching an expiration date, you might even want to ask, 'Hey, can I get an extra discount on this because of that date?'" Palmer said.

Using the right credit card at checkout can help you earn rewards. It can help offset your bill with cashback on all grocery store purchases.

"That's just another way you can layer on discounts and savings to generate even more ways for your budget to be stretched," said Palmer.