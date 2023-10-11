Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

You may have noticed that many big retailers, aren’t waiting until Black Friday to roll out deep discounts. And while it’s still just the second week of October, many people are already jumping on their holiday shopping lists.

A recent RetailMeNot survey found that shoppers are starting to check off their holiday gift lists -- earlier than ever before. They surveyed over 1,000 retail shoppers back in July.

Of those respondents, 64% say they are kicking off the holiday shopping season in October or earlier – up from 53% in 2022. Sixty percent of shoppers say that early spending helps them better spread out their budget and purchases.

“Consumers should take that extra time to comparison shop before they buy anything for the holidays, no matter what it is,” said Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot. “Check prices across retailers, check those promo codes and those cashback offers because retailers are competing heavily with each other. And if you take that time to do a little research, you'll come out with the best price.”

The survey also found that deals and rewards like cash back are bringing in new customers. Some 69% are more likely to make a purchase if there is a cash back offer. And 82% of customers search for savings opportunities – before making a purchase.

With inflation continuing to impact consumer spending habits, it’s no surprise that “increasing prices” tops the list of stressors. “Large crowds in stores” and “fitting everything into my budget” round out the top three.