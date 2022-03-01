How to Get the Money You're Owed From the IRS

If you’re still waiting on your 2019 or 2020 tax refunds, unfortunately you’re not alone.

But you do have rights as a taxpayer.

These are widespread problems, according to a newly issued report to Congress from the government watchdog group the "National Taxpayer Advocate."

It says the top three “most serious problems” within the IRS right now include:

Excessive processing and refund delays. Lack of recruitment, hiring, and training of people to help taxpayers and process returns. A lack of telephone and in-person service to help taxpayers.

NBC Responds wanted to talk with IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig about the problems. We were told he isn’t available. Instead, the IRS sent us this article Rettig wrote for another news outlet, saying in part, quote:

"The IRS is operating without stable, multi-year funding in place, which creates additional impediments to our efforts to deal with our current situation. However, we have taken extraordinary measures to work through unprocessed returns and correspondence."

If you’re struggling to get your past tax refund from the IRS, tax attorney Omeed Firouzi said you have a few options.

"You can file a lawsuit in federal district court against the IRS within six months of filing a refund claim, within six months of filing a tax return," Firouzi said.

And, if the IRS is late in issuing your refund, you’re due interest.

"It will automatically come with your refund if it comes particularly late because the interest is based upon laws that were written decades ago," Firouzi said.

He also recommends reaching out to legal assistance groups or contacting the Taxpayer Advocate Service for help.

"Of course, there are also private tax law firms, but taxpayer advocate service does not charge people," he said.

When it comes to resolving the delays, the National Taxpayer Advocate is asking Congress to increase the IRS’s budget, which includes hiring staff, and updating the IRS information technology needs to expedite processing.