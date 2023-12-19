How to manage your holiday travel anxiety

The airports are getting busy with millions getting ready to celebrate for the holidays – and they’re about to get busier!

But there are some things you can do to make sure your holiday travels go smoothly.

AAA projects that over 7.5 million travelers will take to the skies this year, surpassing 2019’s record.

There are some things you can do to help manage the holiday travel anxiety.

First – arrive at the airport early. For domestic flights, plan to get there well in advance to account for long security lines, crowded check-in counters, and parking problems. For international flights, give yourself three hours.

As for your luggage, consider adding a tracking device for extra protection. Devices like Apple AirTags can give you some real-time peace of mind and a location for the airline to help find your luggage if it gets lost.

If you’re traveling with a dog, make sure you read the airline’s policy on pet carriers. Most allow dogs under 20 pounds for an additional fee and are allowed to travel with you on the plane, but only under the seat in front of you.

Make sure to plan for potential travel delays. If your flight gets canceled for any reason other than weather, most airlines are required to give out some sort of compensation, like a meal voucher.

And if you’re renting a car to get to your holiday destination, reserve your vehicle as soon as possible! And if you can, pay ahead of time –if you do that your reservation is more likely to be honored.

“It is also important because we continue to have shortages in our fleets to be a little bit flexible on the car that you may need or want,” explained Greg Scott with the American Car Rental Association.

Once you have the keys to your rental, do a thorough inspection of the car. If you see damage that's not marked by the car rental company already, say something.

“Take pictures of the vehicle take pictures of the damage to the vehicle,” says Scott. “Be educated, be proactive. If something happens during your rental and communicate it directly with the car rental company to try to resolve the issue to everybody's benefit.”

Even if you don’t see damage to the vehicle, you’re advised to take photos or a video of all sides of the car when you pick it up and drop it off. That’s an added layer of protection for you to prove the condition of the vehicle when it was in your possession.

And make sure to download your airline’s app on your phone - that way you’re always informed about your flight status and any last-minute changes thrown your way.