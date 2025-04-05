Looking to get away for spring break? You can still snag a last-minute deal

Spring break is right around the corner. If you haven't booked a trip, it isn't too late to think about a getaway with the kids.

"Spring breaks are on different calendars for different states — even different school districts within a state," said Going.com travel expert Katy Nastro. "You want to take advantage of the fact that you can do a little spring break arbitrage."

Whether you want adventure, relaxation or just some sunshine, Nastro says it's not too late to find last-minute deals for spring break.

"We typically find that most people are not going to be traveling super far," Nastro said. "We're seeing often, nowadays with economic uncertainty, that people are looking to target for maybe a five-day trip, but likely a three-to-four-day trip."

If you plan to fly, Nastro says being flexible with your itinerary is the best way to score travel deals.

"If you can leave on that Saturday, come back on the Wednesday midweek, you're going to find prices are going to be 20% to 30% less versus traveling that true Monday-to-Sunday spring break week," recommended Nastro.

Airfare can be steep this close to the departure, but Nastro says there are still some last-minute bargains you can take advantage of.

"Some going deals that we're finding at the moment across the end of April that people can take advantage of ... Puerto Rico for $244 round trip," Nastro said. "If you want to take a little bit bigger of a trip, and maybe sort of stretch into that following week, you can take advantage of deals like Boston to Reykjavik for only $436 round trip."

If flying is out of your budget, consider a staycation — this year, Boston was named the top spring break destination for families.

"Because so many other people are looking to get outside of the city, you can take advantage of some of those great city experiences that you can have in Boston when less people are around," said Nastro.