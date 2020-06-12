Groupon Issues Refund for Canceled Monster Jam Event in NH

Among the many events that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic was the March 28 Monster Jam at SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Roy Freeman's daughter and her boyfriend had tickets and were really looking forward to it.

"It was a Valentine’s Day present for their second Valentine’s Day together," Freeman said. "She was very disappointed when the event got canceled."

Since it was canceled, the Freemans expected a full refund, but instead, they say they received an email offering credit, and they say they couldn't find any information on the company's website to contact customer service.

"I know my wife and daughter tried a bunch of times to go online and find a way to get a hold of Groupon with no success," Freeman said. "There was no information. It seemed like they took it down."

The Freemans reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help getting the $36 they paid. We contacted Groupon and they issued a full refund.

The company said, "With the onset of COVID-19 and the initial stay-at-home orders, Groupon took quick action to refund customers in Groupon bucks which never expire..."

The company says it "did this in part because when a customer wants to cancel a purchase we have to reach out to the merchant first, in fairness to them, for input as many wanted to initially reschedule events."

"I think it's awesome that you guys were able to track this down for us," Freeman said. "It's a small amount of money, but at this point in time, every dollar counts."

