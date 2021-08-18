NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Quincy Woman Get Concert Ticket Refund

A Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help after experiencing an issue with Ticketmaster.

Quincy resident Kathleen Kelly and her husband like comedy, theater and music, and when the pandemic hit last year, they were holding tickets for about a dozen shows.

"I will see, like, Tony Bennett one night, and then Kanye the next," she said. "We're all over the place. We see everything!"

Most of the shows Kelly and her husband had tickets to last year got postponed, including a Rage Against the Machine concert in North Carolina.

"The band had broken up, and my husband had said, 'If they ever get back together, I've got to see them,' and so we were going to go, and we were going to have really good seats," she said.

Kelly got a refund from Ticketmaster when that show was rescheduled. She used the money to buy more tickets from Ticketmaster for a weekend Rage Against the Machine show in New York City this summer.

A few months ago, she says she realized the New York show had been postponed and rescheduled for a Tuesday night in August 2022. She says she contacted Ticketmaster to get her money back.

"I tried to do the online chat, and they kept referring to an email that I had not seen, that had a window of time for you to apply for your rebate," said Kelly. "It was a thousand bucks. But worse than all of it, they moved it from a Saturday night to a Tuesday. I don't want to go to Rage on a Tuesday, I'm not that hip. That means taking time off of work, that's very different. That's not apples to apples."

Kelly says she never would have paid a $1,000 for Tuesday night tickets. She says her requests for a refund via live chat and email were denied. And when she couldn't get through to Ticketmaster by phone, she called NBC10 Boston Responds.

"My husband was like, 'Call that lady you like on the news!' And it worked, it worked," she said.

"All refund policies are determined by the event organizer, not Ticketmaster," the company said in a statement to NBC10 Boston Responds. "For this fan's particular event, despite the refund window having passed, Ticketmaster was able to attain a courtesy refund from the event organizer."

Kelly got a $1,047 refund, and she's already purchased more concert tickets with that money.

"I did buy the Killers, great Las Vegas band, and I got really good seats," she said. "I'm very happy, thank you!"

