Staying at Home Could Mean a Rebate From Your Auto Insurance Company

You're probably saving a lot of money on gas right now with lower prices and nowhere to go.

The sudden decline in driving brought about by the coronavirus restrictions has led auto insurance companies, like Allstate, to offer partial rebates or discounts.

"Because customers are driving less and having fewer accidents, we're creating the Shelter in Place Payback to give auto insurance customers $600,000,000 to help in these challenging times," Allstate's CEO Tom Wilson said in a video.

Geico's Give Back Policy and Liberty Mutual's Personal Auto Customer Relief Fund are providing customers 15% refunds or credits. And Mapfre's Staying at Home Refund would return $30,000,000 in premiums back to their customers.

The companies say refunds will automatically be deposited back to the bank or credit card account used for your most recent payment.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, carriers representing 80% of private passenger auto insurance have some kind of plan to issue refunds or premiums to drivers.

They recommend checking with your carrier or insurance agent and asking if relief is being offered or if there are any other credits you may be eligible for in this situation.

The coronavirus lockdown may be throwing summer plans up in the air. But for now, it may make sense to hold off canceling any vacations.

And, with the low interest rates, it may be a good time to consider refinancing your existing car loan.

"We're seeing people right who literally have interest rates in the five, six, seven percent range and our best rate is 2.99, so it could be very significant savings for people," said Shaun McGee, the vice president of financial services for AAA Northeast.

"Even if you can knock back $20 on the payment," said McGee, "at the end, for the loan term, that's over $1,200."

AAA.com offers an online application and approval process, so you literally don't have to leave your home to get it done.

Keep in mind that if you are out of work due to COVID-19, you may not be able to get approved for a refinance. Talk to your lender if you're unsure of whether refinancing is an option for you.