With Travel Plans Disrupted, NBC10 Boston Responds Gets Viewers Refunds

So many people have had their travel plans disrupted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC10 Boston Responds has heard from a lot of our viewers who have struggled to get refunds for trips they couldn't take.

NBC10 Boston Responds was able to help many viewers get their money back, like Jill from Concord.

Jill spent three months trying to get a refund for a May trip to Portugal that was canceled due to the virus. She had purchased a fully refundable ticket and said she spent hours on the phone with the airline.

The airline told Jill the refund had been approved but it never arrived. She called NBC10 Boston Responds for help and we contacted the airline on her behalf.

Jill was finally refunded $1,720.

"Thank you NBC for helping me get a refund for my airline ticket this spring," she said. "It was a long haul, but in the end, it was worth it. Thank you very much!"

Bob and Carol from Winchester were supposed to travel to Greece in April. They booked tickets through an online booking site and even bought flight protection insurance.

When their flights were canceled by the airline due to COVID-19, Bob said he knew he was entitled to a full refund. The airline, however, would only offer flight vouchers for future travel.

When he couldn't get anywhere with the airline or the booking site, Bob contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for help.

We contacted the booking site and they had their customer relations team investigate further. Bob was credited for the full $1,101.

And, Betty and Tom from Salem, New Hampshire, had planned to cruise from Athens to Barcelona this December but canceled the trip because of the coronavirus.

They got a refund from the cruise company but were only offered a credit voucher for the travel insurance they had purchased.

Betty felt they were entitled to a refund, so she reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help. We contacted the travel insurance company and Betty got her $1,651 back.

"Thank you NBC for helping to get our travel insurance premium refunded in full," Betty said. "We could not have done it without you!"

If you have a consumer problem you need help with, give us a call at 1-888-521-NEWS or fill out a consumer complaint form on our website. We are the only local station committed to answering every call and email.