Finding the best deals when shopping online

Finding the best deals online can feel overwhelming. But if there’s a box for a promo code at checkout, Kevin Brasler from Consumers' Checkbook says it’s a sign consumers could be saving money.

“We often say that when you're shopping on a website, if there's a space to enter a discount code or a coupon code, to us that screams like free money,” Brasler said. “It means that there's probably some deal out there where you can get free shipping or a certain percent off your order.”

Brasler cautions that finding the right code isn't always easy.

“The problem is it's hit or miss. You might have to try several codes, maybe none of them work, but for a few minutes extra time, I think it's worth the effort.”

To save time, Consumers’ Checkbook recommends installing a browser extension. Those automatically search for coupon codes and apply the best offer at checkout.

Apps like Rakuten and Ibotta also offer cash back rewards on purchases at certain stores.

“Another website we really like for shopping is called ‘camelcamelcamel.com,’ said Brasler. “What it does is it tracks price histories of items sold by Amazon, and it will tell you this is the lowest price that was offered for this item within the last six months or so, and at least gives you an idea of some other stores offering it at a sale price, whether or not that's a legitimate discount or not.”

Finding the best deal online takes time, but a few extra clicks can unlock more savings.

“Just doing a simple internet search for the item you're thinking about buying will usually reveal other prices from other retailers to make sure you're in fact getting the low price,” said Brasler.

When shopping at grocery stores, make sure to download their app. Some chains offer exclusive digital coupons, but those must be clipped before checkout.