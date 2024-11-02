Insurance scam red flags to watch out for during open enrollment

Open enrollment season is here. It's a time to review, renew or change your health insurance plans for the coming year.

But explore with caution. Scammers are out there, hoping to trick you into giving up your personal information.

“There are scam artists targeting people, unfortunately,” said Paula Fleming with the Better Business Bureau.

Every year, people fall victim to fake insurance representatives, phishing emails and fraudulent offers that look like legitimate plans.

“The BBB scam tracker has already received, unfortunately, frequent reports of scam calls and text messaging of people pretending to be from Medicare,” Fleming said.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Scammers might call or email, offering special enrollment offers or time-limited plans.

“Be wary of anyone who calls or texts out of the blue. These people which are sometimes referred to as 'navigators' or 'assisters.' They cannot charge for their support. So, if someone asks you for payment, it's a red flag,” Fleming explained.

They’ll ask you for personal details, like your Social Security number, banking information or Medicare ID number. This information can then be sold on the black market or used for identity theft.

“For this specific enrollment scam, I would say having open dialog with your family members is extremely important,” Fleming said.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare or your insurance provider, hang up and call the official number yourself.

Beware of pressure tactics. Real insurance representatives won’t force you to make immediate decisions.

Be wary of free expensive gifts or health screenings in exchange for your proving your Medicare ID number or other personal data.

Finally, take your time – review your options carefully, and don’t rush into anything. And if something doesn’t feel right, trust your instinct.

The open enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.

The two official websites to make changes to your Medicare coverage plan are Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov.