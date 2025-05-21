Tips for removing your personal information from data brokers

If you’ve received text messages or phone calls from scammers, you may have wondered how they get ahold of your contact information. Easily — a lot of it is available online, often collected and sold by data brokers.

There are hundreds of people-search sites that aggregate publicly available data, which makes deleting your data a big task, but doing so can help prevent you from being targeted for identity theft or scams. Once you find your profile on these sites, you can request to opt of having your personal information sold or shared.

“They get our information by either scraping it from places that we've published it online, or just by buying it from apps that we signed up to, or surveys that we've taken that have gone into some database. They're always buying information and we're always generating more and more information because unfortunately more and more of our lives are being lived in some digital way and so we're generating more information every single day,” said Rob Shavell, CEO of the Boston-based company DeleteMe which offers a subscription service that deletes personal information from data broker sites.

DeleteMe also offers free Do-It-Yourself Opt-Out guides.

“Everyone wants all of our data. And one of the reasons is because AI is becoming super good at figuring out how to mine that data and make money from it,” said Shavell, who is a vocal proponent of privacy legislation reform.

You've probably received at least one notification that your information has been compromised in a cyberattack. In Massachusetts, about 2 million people have had data compromised in 1,900 incidents disclosed to the state.

“The good news is over a dozen states have now passed privacy laws. And what's great about these laws is they give all of us rights over our data and how it's used and who's able to sell it in what context. These are very important laws for American citizens, and they mirror laws that have been in place longer for Europe. Where we would like that to go in the future is that we'd like to see a federal law,” Shavell said.

There are proposed bills pending in the Massachusetts legislature, including the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act, which aims to minimize the data companies can collect and limit the use of sensitive data for targeted advertising.

Shavell recommends taking steps to limit the amount of personal data you offer up. When signing up for apps or other services, consider not giving your real information when it’s not necessary and use alias or disposable email addresses and phone numbers.