How scammers are trying to take advantage of the Real ID deadline

The clock is ticking for people across the country to get their Real ID. With the deadline just one week away, scammers are preying on those who are waiting until the very last minute to make the switch.

Karin Zilberstein, cybersecurity expert and VP of product at Guardio, cautions consumers to beware of scammers posing as DMV agencies.

“Guardio saw many ads that are related to Real IDs, as well as social accounts that are encouraging people to create the Real IDs through them, which is an interesting opportunity for hackers,” Zilberstein said.

The company found some examples of fake social media accounts and ads posted online. Zilberstein tells us scammers will ask unsuspecting victims to provide them with the same documents the DMV requires.

“They're asking for names, dates of birth, sometimes the color of their eyes, their hair. Any pictures of identification, existing identification,” Zilberstein said. “All those things, when they fall into the wrong hands, can be used against them to access further online accounts and at the end of the day, scam them for money.”

U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities starting Wednesday, May 7.

To stay protected, consumers should beware of any unsolicited contact. Government officials will not call, email or text claiming payment for a Real ID upgrade.

“When people are stressed before a deadline is approaching, they are less likely to look into the details,” said Zilberstein. “They might not remember exactly what is needed from them. hence, they fall into traps.”

The only way to get a Real ID in the commonwealth is by booking an appointment at a local Massachusetts RMV or AAA office.

The ID will be required to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities starting May 7. TSA-approved alternatives include U.S. passports and passport cards, DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST), foreign government-issued passports, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization, U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential and Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC).