How to protect a key part of your home internet, to keep everything else safe

In a world where our homes are increasingly connected, our router might be the most overlooked part of our digital security.

“The router may be the most important piece of technology that we have,” said Steve Weisman, editor of Scamicide.com.

Everything from our phones and laptops to our thermostat and home security is likely connected to WiFi. That means if a router or modem isn’t secure, our homes may be at risk

“When you're hit with an attack through your router, there isn't going to be any kind of alert that's going to come up,” explained Weisman,

Once a hacker breaches the router, they potentially have access to every wifi-enabled device in the home.

“They're able to go from there into your computer, into your phone. They may be getting your banking information,” Weisman said, “Even your home security system. which is attached to the internet, can end up being your home insecurity system.”

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Anything that is connected to the internet can be an avenue for cybercriminals to attack.

“There are things that we don't even think of, such as the latest smoke detectors — those are now connected to the internet,” said Weisman. “There've been situations where there was a doll in Germany that was connected to the internet and it was banned because it was so susceptible to being hacked.”

While a user will not get notified of a breach in security, there are some warning signs to be on the lookout for.

A slow computer or internet speed, passwords not working, website redirects, fake antivirus notifications and unfamiliar devices are all signs a hacker has breached a router system.

The FBI recently issued a warning about phantom hacker scams - scammers that pose as a legitimate company or agency to steal your information.

To stay protected, make sure the router is not using the default login it came with. Always use a strong password and check for firmware updates regularly. Weisman recommends checking to ensure the router’s built-in firewall is enabled.

“Even something that may be requiring a higher level of technological knowledge can be done by less sophisticated criminals because they're being aided by the real criminal geniuses,” Weisman said.

Consider setting up a guest network for visitors or untrusted devices. This will prevent others from having the main password.