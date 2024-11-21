Scammers often target older people who are lonely

The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family, but it can also be isolating — especially for some older adults. That can make them prime targets for scammers.

For older adults who may not have regular contact with family or friends, a call or message from a stranger can feel like a lifeline. But often, it's just a setup for fraud.

"It's majorly concerning, because so many of the scams really target people trying to get close to them becoming their friend. And then that is the entry point for asking for loans, asking for money," said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging.

Seniors turn to the internet for social interaction and companionship, making them more vulnerable to fraud. Scammers can pose as a long-lost friend, a government official, or a romantic partner — exploiting them for personal information and their money.

"There are just all of these scams where people are really preying on people who are lonely and socially isolated, trying to get close to them and establish a relationship. But what they're really trying to establish is as a relationship to be able to get their resources," explained Markwood.

Research has found that people are more likely to fall victim if they didn't have anyone to talk to about an offer they received.

To stay protected this holiday season, always ask for input from others. Don't be afraid to contact a friend, or an organization for advice.

Avoid sharing any personal or financial information online or over the phone.

And finally, before investing any money, make sure you understand the investment and the risk attached. Remember, if sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

"Also, not being afraid to say no or hang up when you have an uncomfortable or suspicious call," Markwood said. "Recognizing that that's not being rude, that's keeping yourself safe."

Family members can also help reduce the feeling of social isolation by having regular phone calls, visits, or video chats with their loved ones.

Those conversations can help reduce their willingness to engage with strangers – and keep them safe.

USAging has an eldercare locator. You can contact the organization by voice, videophone or text: 1-800-677-1116.