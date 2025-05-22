How we got a surprise internet bill refunded: ‘I spent 32 hours on the phone'

Tanya Violette said she was looking to save money on her bill.

“I was paying $130 for an old dial-up system and a phone line that I never used,” she said.

Violette contacted Verizon to review her options.

“They said, 'Oh yeah, there's this wireless router that's much faster and it's $70 a month.' Sent it to me, installed it. A month later, I still hadn't received a bill, called them, they couldn't find it. January, received an email saying I had a bill for $1,364,” said Violette. “I was like, oh my God, I wanted to save money and instead this went the other way. Like $1,300 for one month of internet's crazy. So, then I contacted you guys.”

Tanya learned her new plan had a monthly allowance of 300 gigabytes of data, charging $10 for every additional five gigabytes used -- limits that she said she wasn’t informed of when she signed up.

“I'm like, what does that mean? I don' know, I just don't understand all that jumbo or, tell me how many hours? Like, and if you would have said that, that would have been a red flag. Like, why is there a limit?” Violette said.

It could take anywhere from one gigabyte to seven gigabytes to stream a show or movie, depending on the video quality. The average American family uses between 600 and 700 gigabytes of data per month, according to an OpenVault broadband study.

With data overage charges, Violette’s bill quickly grew to over $2,000.

“I spent 32 hours on the phone, one day seven hours on the phone,” she said.

After all that time trying to resolve the issue with customer service, she almost gave up.

“Finally, in February, I just paid the bill because I didn't want it to go to collections and ruin my credit over this. And then, luckily, you guys reached out and someone from the executive office emailed me and said he was gonna look over this,” said Violette. “Three days later, he emailed me and said, 'We never found proof that anyone notified you you should have been notified of an overages that wasgoing on and, because of that, we're gonna refund you all this money.' So yeah, for you guys to reach out and have him call me and he resolved it, I just feel so blessed.”

In an email, a Verizon spokesperson said they came to a satisfactory resolution with the customer and declined to comment further.

Here are some takeaways from Violette’s ordeal:

Clarify the terms of your contract with your internet service provider.

One way to avoid data cap fees is by signing up for an unlimited data plan or a no-contract plan that doesn’t charge extra, no matter how much data you use.

You could also review how much internet speed you really need and find a plan that works best for your needs and budget.

Do you have a consumer complaint you need help with? Contact us at nbcboston.com/ContactResponds.