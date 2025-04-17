Our pets are more than companions – they’re family. But just like any family member, they come with responsibilities, and sometimes, surprise expenses. In Massachusetts, owning a furry friend isn’t cheap.

A new report from Rover lists the commonwealth as the second most expensive state for dog parents – with the annual cost reaching just over $4,000.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The prices of pet goods and services are expected to rise this year. According to Rover, pet parents can expect to spend about 11% more for veterinary fees, 183% more for pet cleaning supplies, 20% more for grooming supplies and 85% more for treats and chews.

Chip Lupo is a writer and analyst at WalletHub.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“What you do not want to do is what we call panic buying. So, you don't wanna rush out like during COVID,” said Lupo. “If you create any kind of a demand shift, that's going to make the cost go up even more.”

But being a pet parent isn’t just about treats and belly rubs—it’s also about planning for the unexpected.

“Nearly 1 in 10 Americans said they're currently in some sort of pet-related debt with an average balance of $2,200 on a credit card somewhere,” Brian Jorgensen, the CEO of MetLife pet insurance, explains pet owners are not financially prepared to handle a medical emergency.

According to their latest report about emergency pet care costs, a majority of Americans don’t have emergency savings. The findings reveal some people go as far as considering financial euthanasia — due to unaffordable medical costs.

“One of the best ways that pet owners can prepare is by securing pet insurance early in the life of their furry loved one,” said Jorgensen. “This protection can actually help address unexpected costs, as well as some of the regular ones that come along, regular vet visits, preventive care measures, et cetera.”

When looking for the best pet insurance, make sure to do some research and compare different options. Most pet insurance providers work under a reimbursement model.

“Make sure that they understand that the factors include things like the breed, the age of the dog, where you live,” explained Jorgensen.

Other ways to stay ahead of unexpected costs: start a pet emergency fund – putting aside $10 to $20 a month can build a buffer.

And don't ignore preventive care. Regular checkups, vaccines, and dental cleanings can help avoid big bills later.

“If you're in a situation in which you're in dire need of financing for a pet, reach out to some of these social media websites and some of the pet-specific websites,” said Lupo. “There's a lot of generous people out there that would be willing to chip in just a few dollars towards your pet's expenses because most people, they love their pets and they would hate the idea of losing a pet.”