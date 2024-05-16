Mother's Day trip turned nightmare as woman arrested for ammo possession in Turks and Caicos

A Florida mother is now the fifth American tourist arrested and charged with possession of ammunition in the popular vacation destination of the islands of Turks and Caicos.

Sharitta Shinise Grier, 46, was in court today for the first time since her arrest on Monday. She is facing a possible 12-year prison sentence under TCI’s guns and ammunition law, but judges can consider exceptional circumstances.

Grier was arrested as she tried to board her flight home after a routine search at the Howard Hamilton Airport in Providenciales.

Michael Lee Evans of Texas, Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania, Ryan Watson of Oklahoma and Tyler Wenrich of Virginia have all been charged with possession of ammunition offenses under TCI’s strict firearms ordinances.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The fact that this continues to happen is. It's nothing short of heartbreaking,” Watson told NBC10 Boston on Thursday.

Watson and Hagerich said they are doing what they can to help Grier navigate the charges and secure bond. Hagerich attended her court hearing on Thursday.

Tyler Wenrich is the latest American arrested on the Islands of Turks and Caicos for possession of ammunition. He spoke exclusively to NBC10 Boston about the experience.

“Just to be a support system. You know, obviously there's nothing I can say or do that will make sure her family feel any better right now,” Hagerich said.

“But just having gone through this, you know, the more support, from the outside and the inside. And just to know that we're all in this together. You know, our goal is, you know, to join hands and walk off here together,” he added.

They said Grier was not aware of the other arrests of Americans on the islands before she vacationed there.

“My mother has been the one that's gone back to see her in jail. My mother has been the one that has delivered, all the food and the clothing and blankets and pillows and, been there to pray with her. So we feel like, you know, given that she's a female, just having another female there, would be comforting to her,” said Watson.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida posted on X asking why any American would travel to Turks and Caicos. Scott also called on the U.S. State Department to update its travel advisory and demand the release of Americans. The Turks and Caicos government has not responded to NBC10 Boston’s request for comment on the most recent cases.

The Turks and Caicos Sun paper reported on Monday, “The Governor’s office said Governor Daniel-Selvaratnam confirmed to Governor Stitt that she cannot comment on or get involved in an ongoing legal case and it is for legal counsel to ensure all relevant information regarding Watson’s case is presented to the court for appropriate consideration.”

Wenrich and Grier have not entered please in their cases yet. Wenrich will be in court next Tuesday for a plea hearing and oral arguments in his case. Sentencing for Wenrich is expected by May 28. Hagerich is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29. Watson and Evans have court dates in June.

The Turks and Caicos attorney general and the director of public prosecutions issued a statement last month saying the islands’ firearm ordinance “requires the Supreme Court to impose a mandatory minimum sentence and fine for certain firearm offenses, except in circumstances where the court finds that there are exceptional circumstances….”

The statement went on to add that there have been five separate cases within a two-year period where the Supreme Court on the islands found exceptional circumstances; four of the offenders were fined and one was given a custodial sentence below the mandatory minimum.