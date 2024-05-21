US delegation efforts negotiation with Turks & Caicos officials over ammo law arrests

A bipartisan Congressional delegation traveled to Turks and Caicos this week to try to come to a resolution that brings five U.S. tourists arrested on the island for ammunition possession home, but said they made little progress.

The American tourists have been arrested and charged with possession of ammunition after vacationing on the islands of Turks and Caicos. Four are currently detained on the islands waiting to learn their fate. They all face a potential minimum of 12 years in prison for possession of bullets that were found during routine security checks as they tried to depart from the islands.

One of the American tourists in Turks and Caicos charged with possession of ammunition will be sentenced this week.

The island government confirmed meeting with the U.S. Congressional delegation, issuing a release saying in part:

"The Governor and the Premier confirmed - as per the constitutional separation of the executive and judicial branches - they cannot intervene nor comment on ongoing legal cases before the courts. They explained that the Turks and Caicos Islands have clear laws prohibiting the possession of firearms and/or ammunition and strict penalties are in place to serve and protect all who reside and visit the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Hon. Attorney General confirmed possession of firearm and/or ammunition offences carry a mandatory minimum custodial sentence of twelve years plus a fine.

Where the court finds there are exceptional circumstances, the sentencing judge does have discretion, under the law, to impose a custodial sentence and a fine that are fair and just in the circumstances of each case rather than impose the mandatory minimum. Noting that it is for defence counsel to ensure all relevant information is put before the court.

The UK Governments Foreign Commonwealth and Development

Office representative who was in attendance at the meeting affirmed that the UK Government cannot comment or intervene in an ongoing legal case and that as British Overseas Territory, the UK have full confidence in the operation of the courts of the Turks and Caicos Islands."

Michael Evans of Texas, Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania, Ryan Watson of Oklahoma, Tyler Wenrich of Virginia and Sharitta Shinese Grier of Florida have all been charged under the island's ammunition law. They all say the ammunition found was accidentally left in their luggage.

Among the group of lawmakers who made the trip was Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin who posted:

"I’ve just returned from leading a bipartisan CODEL to Turks & Caicos where we met with TCI government officials to discuss the five Americans being detained on the islands, including Oklahoman Ryan Watson. We went in respectful of their sovereignty, and with an open mind looking to find common ground. Unfortunately, despite our willingness to work with Turks & Caicos officials to get our constituents home, we were not able to find a path forward today. At this point, well-intentioned American citizens are facing a dozen years in prison all for unknowingly having one or two bullets in their luggage. The unintended consequences of TCI’s law have been at the expense of well-intentioned American tourists, including a grandmother, who had no intention of breaking the law. We will stay at the table through this process until the issue is resolved. With two hearings on the docket this week, I remain hopeful. Should they receive a prison sentence, we will need to consider additional actions to safeguard American Citizens."

Rep.Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma also posted on X:

"Our comments to Turks and Caicos officials were diplomatic, but also to the point. I reiterated that with Turks and Caicos’ economy being 65 percent based on tourism, and with 80 percent of that coming from the United States, it is in their interest to ensure justice prevails. We were emphatic that it would be unfathomable for five Americans, including Oklahoma’s own Ryan Watson, to face 12 years in prison for accidentally leaving a handful of shells in their luggage. I shared my position with the Attorney General and the Premier that a modification of their law seems to be the only way to reverse the message of fear their actions have instilled in US tourists and that there must be just outcomes with the pending cases. With sentences for the five Americans to be announced in the days ahead, we shall see whether justice prevails. If not, America must respond appropriately, using every economic tool in our toolbox."

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia said on X:

"This past weekend, I met with my constituent Tyler Wenrich and other Americans who are currently being detained in Turks and Caicos after ammunition was allegedly found in their luggage. My colleagues and I are very concerned about consequences of recent legal changes that have already resulted in multiple American tourists being arrested, charged, and threatened with lengthy prison sentences for accidental and non-threatening offenses.

We had a productive visit with Turks and Caicos government officials and business leaders who understand the economic impact of U.S. visitors to their islands, and we hope it will result in positive outcomes as Tyler’s next hearing is tomorrow. As his congressman, I will continue to do everything in my power to see him reunited with his family in Virginia."

And Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted:

"We made the trip to Turks and Caicos to meet with officials and facilitate the return of five American citizens being held because they inadvertently had ammunition in their luggage – including one Pennsylvanian, Bryan Hagerich.

We had the opportunity to meet each of the detained Americans, who were in good spirits but want to go home. These people did not set out to break the law. They are people who made a mistake and now face substantial time in prison because of it. As we articulated to TCI officials, I urge the court to be lenient when addressing this case.

I would like to thank the TCI officials who met with us. I left these meetings optimistic that we can get this resolved and look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and TCI officials to bring these American citizens home to their families."

Tyler Wenrich, who was charged last month as he was trying to reboard a cruise ship after a day excursion, was in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing. The judge indicated a decision will be delivered within seven days.

Bryan Hagerich, who was arrested in February after a family vacation on the island will be sentenced on Friday.

Whichever decision is delivered first will likely set precedent for the others. The judge could hand down a sentence of anything from time served to 12 years in prison.

The Turks and Caicos Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions issued a statement on last month saying the islands’ firearm ordinance “requires the Supreme Court to impose a mandatory minimum sentence and fine for certain firearm offenses, except in circumstances where the court finds that there are exceptional circumstances….”

The statement went on to add that there have been five separate cases within a two-year period where the Supreme Court on the islands have found exceptional circumstances. Four of the offenders were fined and one was given custodial sentence below the mandatory minimum.