Waived an Inspection to Get That Dream Home? We Want to Hear From You!

Many experts, including the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, do not recommend waiving inspections, but despite that, the practice has become more common in the Massachusetts housing market

With prices sky-high and inventory still low, many potential homebuyers are taking desperate measures to find a dream home. But some of those dreams could turn into nightmares.

Many experts, including the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, do not recommend waiving inspections, but despite that, the practice has become more common in the Massachusetts housing market. If you're a buyer who took that gamble, we want to hear from you!

If you are interested in sharing your story with the NBC10 Boston team for television, please fill out the form below. We would like to interview you for a story!

