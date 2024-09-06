What is ‘underconsumption core'? The minimalist trend, explained

Social media has made it very easy for people flaunt their latest purchase. But a new trend is flipping the script.

"Underconsumption core" is a new trend that's all about embracing simplicity and minimalism -- but with a twist.

"They try to buy stuff they only need," said Cassie Riley, a freshman at Connecticut State University.

Instead of flaunting luxury goods, people are promoting their simple, stripped-down lives and sharing how they're finding joy in owning fewer things. Some examples include using every bit of a beauty product, buying reusable packaging, thrifting everything and anything and not spending money on new clothes.

Similar to the de-influencing trend, where people encouraged others not to buy the latest product, underconsumption prizes quality over quantity.

So why is this trend resonating with people now? It's not new, said Richard Carr, president of the Carr Financial Group.

"These fads have come along over the last 50 years and probably longer than that. These fads have often been prompted by economic downturns, where people have less money and they learn to make their lives as fulfilling as possible with less income," he said,

According to online research, the trend is resonating most with Gen Z and Millennials, who are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of overconsumption.

"There have always been pockets of this exact same thing in different mindsets. There has always been environmental activism and finding ways to use less — reduce, reuse, recycle," said Hayley Schiebel, program director for Environmental Sciences and Studies at Suffolk University. "I think it's going to be tough for it to really stick because of how, unfortunately, our society is set up where environmentally sound products and budget, like, are always in a fight against each other."

To embrace the underconsumption-core lifestyle, experts suggest making mindful choices when shopping and practicing gratitude. This can help reduce the desire for more and increase satisfaction with what you have.

"Spending less, living within your means is a path to happiness," explained Carr. "It's a path to peace of mind that I think a lot of people don't really believe. But it is absolutely true."

If you're interested in this trend, it may be a good time to re-evaluate your spending habits. Challenge yourself to spend less. Consider waiting 30 days before buying non-essential items to see if you still need or want that item.