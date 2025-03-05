What to know about traveling abroad for concerts

If you’ve tried to buy tickets to a concert recently, you know how expensive it can be.

Think sky-high prices to instant sellouts and endless waitlists. But some fans are skipping the madness and heading overseas instead.

“Taylor Swift had over 10 million people traveling globally just to see or be a part of her tour,” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going.com.

Instead of paying thousands for U.S. tickets, swifties traveled to cities in Europe, where tickets were more affordable and travel costs balanced out. But it's not just swifties. Fans of artists like Coldplay and Beyoncé are catching on. They’re booking flights to cities where tickets are reasonably priced instead of fighting bots and resellers in the U.S..

“We can expect to definitely see people opting to travel to see and experience this new world tour.” Nastro said flying to Europe this summer to catch a musical artist on tour is not out of reach. Flights to London from Boston are going for as low as $377 for a roundtrip ticket.

“We oftentimes find pretty comparable and affordable deals than, say, going out west or cross-country where the flight time is just roughly the same and potentially the entire cost of the trip can just be roughly similar, if not cheaper, especially if the ticket the overall ticket cost is more affordable,” explained Nastro.

Some countries have strict resale rules and less aggressive dynamic pricing –meaning fans can get great seats without breaking the bank.

“With event tourism being as popular as ever, especially with younger demographics, according to our Going Stated of Travel, if you find something affordable for that specific city that you're looking to target an event in, you want to make sure that you're not waiting until the last minute when it comes to flights as well as accommodations,” said Nastro.

It's Important to keep in mind that this strategy might not be for everyone. International travel comes with passport requirements, time off work, and other expenses. But with enough time and preparation, fans can make it happen.

“You really just want to do your due diligence and be ahead of the game so you can enjoy that event and not feel a little bit of buyer's remorse that you're spending so much to be able to experience it,” said Nastro.

When buying tickets for a concert in another country, do some research before purchasing anything. Some countries do not permit the resale of tickets through unauthorized channels.