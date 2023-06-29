When her Taylor Swift tickets fell through, a desperate grandma called NBC10 Boston Responds

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour was the concert of the summer, and Pat Morse of Tyngsboro scored points with her five granddaughters when she came through with tickets for them.

“Thrilled, thrilled, every one of them,” said Morse. “They’re all calling themselves Swifties, I think it is. I don’t know.”

She bought the tickets in November on StubHub and her confirmation said the seller would transfer the tickets by May 18, two days before the show.

“And then in February, around the 23, I received an email from StubHub that stated, unfortunately, there are no tickets available,” she said. “I was ready to cry because I didn't want to tell the five girls that they weren't going to go!”

StubHub sent her this email saying “your seller has informed us that, unfortunately, they cannot provide the tickets you have purchased.” And that under their guarantee, StubHub would try to find replacement tickets.

They sent a link for her to select new tickets, but every time she tried, Pat says the site indicated “no tickets available”. Pat said she made numerous calls to StubHub in March and April and was repeatedly reassured, but that changed 10 days before the show.

“A woman answered and she said, I have to be honest with you, you're not going to get tickets,” Morse said. “And I was upset with her. And I did say, what do you mean by the word honest? Have these other people been lying to me? And she said, I'm just telling you, you're not going to get tickets.”

That’s when she contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for help.

“Then I called you guys because I’d seen you on TV, I knew your great reputation,” said Morse. “ I was hoping that someone could help. I didn't know what else to do. “

We contacted StubHub and within 24 hours, MOrse had seats to the concert.

StubHub tells us:

StubHub’s FanProtect guarantee ensures that a ticket buyer will get in the door, and if any issue occurs, we’ll find an equivalent or better ticket, or provide a full refund, but our priority is always to get our customers in the door.

For the buyer, we provided upgraded replacement tickets to the same show, per our policy, at no additional cost.

The new set of tickets put those little Swifties 20 rows closer to the stage.

"I was thrilled and the girls were thrilled. It's really all about the grandkids.”

And those grandkids, had the time of their lives, despite the rain.

“It was like the best night of my life,” said Morse's granddaughter Gianna. “It was like, amazing! I’m screaming at the top of my lungs...and I lost my voice for like a week. But it was worth it. It was all worth it!”

