Why you should open a high-yield savings account

Interest rates have been on the rise. And while that's bad news for borrowers, it's good news for savers.

That's why Greg McBride from Bankrate says now is the time to open a savings account.

"The top yielding online savings accounts are currently well over 4%," he said.

Unlike checking accounts, a high-yield savings account can help money grow. Right now, the annual percentage yield, or APY, is over 4%. That money earns interest just by sitting in the bank.

"Earning a return that outpaces inflation is really, really important, because you want to preserve the buying power of that money," said McBride. "You worked hard to squirrel that savings away for unplanned expenses or a rainy day. You want to make sure that it still has the same buying power when that rainy day comes."

High-yield savings accounts can be opened online in just a few minutes. Some don't require a minimum deposit or charge monthly fees. But there may be a transfer limit.

"You don't have to move all of your banking there. You're just going to send your savings to someplace where it's going to be welcomed with open arms and higher returns," explained McBride. "You can then link it to the checking account that you have at your current bank, so nothing changes about your day-to-day banking activity – you're just putting your savings somewhere where it's going to work better for you."

These accounts are one of the safest ways to keep cash stored. Legitimate high yield savings accounts are FDIC-insured, which protect deposits up to $250,000.

"There's a lot of Americans that are leaving money on the table by keeping their savings in an account that's paying very little in the way of interest, that is not paying a competitive return when they can instead. move that to a place where it's going to be earning a higher rate of return," said McBride. "You want to be building up that balance, because as you do, you are increasing the buffer between you and high-cost debt when unplanned expenses arise, you're increasing the buffer between you and forced sale of assets. If you need money in a pinch, you now have some money that you can get to, in the event that you need it."